Donald Trump to provide guest commentary on Holyfield vs Belfort boxing match

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. are set to provide ringside commentary for an upcoming boxing match that features former heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort on Saturday.

On Tuesday, FITE TV, the streaming service set to carry the fight, announced the news on Twitter.

Trump is providing “guest commentary” for the fight, which will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

In an interview with ESPN, the former president said he’s looking forward to Saturday’s fights.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” Trump told ESPN. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

Holyfield will take on former UFC light heavyweight champion Belfort in the headlining matchup after he stepped in on short notice to replace Oscar De La Hoya, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.