Dolphin gives birth at SeaWorld Orlando nursery

ORLANDO (WFLA) – A first-time dolphin mom gave birth at SeaWorld Orlando on Sept. 29.
“Bree,” the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin recently gave birth at the park’s Dolphin Nursery.
SeaWorld Orlando provided photos and video of the calf’s birth to 8 On Your Side.
The sex and name of the baby dolphin have yet to be released.
