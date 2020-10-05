LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Dolphin gives birth at SeaWorld Orlando nursery

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO (WFLA) – A first-time dolphin mom gave birth at SeaWorld Orlando on Sept. 29.

“Bree,” the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin recently gave birth at the park’s Dolphin Nursery.

SeaWorld Orlando provided photos and video of the calf’s birth to 8 On Your Side.

The sex and name of the baby dolphin have yet to be released.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss