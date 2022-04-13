TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows the terrifying moment a dolphin went rogue and attacked a trainer in front of an audience full of families at the Miami Seaquarium, WPLG reported.

Kentucky-based photographer Shannon Carpenter was there with his family on Saturday and captured video of the attack, which he posted on TikTok.

In the video, the trainer, 28-year-old Alexandria Barry, is seen splashing in the pool as the dolphin, Sundance, either hits or pulls her down.

“The kids were cheering and thinking this was neat. You could tell the adults knew something was wrong,” Carpenter told WPLG.

Barry was eventually able to swim to the dock and was checked out by first responders.

“You could tell that she was in some type of pain,” Carpenter said.

The oceanarium addressed the incident in a statement provided to WPLG.

“A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper Show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer,” the statement read. “As a precaution, Miami-Dade County safety authorities were contacted. Our family extends to include the animals in our care, our team members and our guests. While there is no apparent serious injury, a careful watch and follow-up evaluations will ensure the best care for all.”

“There’s no accidental collision,” Dr. Jenna Wallace, a former veterinarian at the Seaquarium told the news station. “This is aggression.”

“She’s like launched out of the water and most likely she was rammed with the rostrum of the animal,” Wallace said. “I have been told by previous veterinarians and staff that this animal had rammed another trainer in the abdomen.”

Wallace believes animals at the oceanarium are being poorly managed, which may have led to the attack.

“I’ve heard that the diets were significantly lowered, and the amount of interactions were increased,” she said. “If that is the case, then that’s pretty concerning.

The attack is the latest in a string of incidents that have blighted the Miami Seaquarium. The oceanarium is currently being investigated by the USDA for animal welfare violations, but is under new ownership (the Mexican-based The Dolphin Company). However, many of the same staff and trainers are still there, according to WPLG.