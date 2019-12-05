Dog treading water off Florida coast saved by Coast Guard crew

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A Coast Guard crew in southwest Florida saved a dog that was found treading water well off the coast.
The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach shared the story, along with some photos and videos, to its Facebook page on Wednesday.
“While our crew was out underway for a night patrol, we received a call for a dog in distress swimming off Fort Myers Beach / Bowditch Point.
Thanks to the crew’s expertise in intercepting non-compliant vessels (NCV) and recovering a person in the water (PIW), our “star” of the night was safely recovered and returned to her owner,” the post said.
