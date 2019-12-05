Dog treading water off Florida coast saved by Coast Guard crew

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A Coast Guard crew in southwest Florida saved a dog that was found treading water well off the coast.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach shared the story, along with some photos and videos, to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

What a Day!There is a first for everything. While our crew was out underway for a night patrol, we received a call…

Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

“While our crew was out underway for a night patrol, we received a call for a dog in distress swimming off Fort Myers Beach / Bowditch Point.

Thanks to the crew’s expertise in intercepting non-compliant vessels (NCV) and recovering a person in the water (PIW), our “star” of the night was safely recovered and returned to her owner,” the post said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss