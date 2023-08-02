TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dead dog was reportedly seen in the mouth of a crocodile near a Brevard County home, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC responded to the incident on July 31. They spoke with the owners and searched for the dog and crocodile, but neither were located.

The situation is continuing to be monitored.

Floridians are urged to take precautionary measures when in or near water including keeping a safe distance if you see a crocodile, keeping pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge, swimming only in designated areas during daylight hours and never feeding a crocodile.

While human interactions with crocodiles are rare, their sightings have increased in recent years due to their population recovery and the growing number of people spending time near water.

For additional safety tips and information, visit myfwc.com.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.