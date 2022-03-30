EDGEWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after police in Florida said they linked him to a robbery using dog poop.

According to NBC 6 in Miami, 62-year-old William Carroll held a woman up at knifepoint while she was picking up her dog’s poop outside her apartment complex. He took a backpack that had her wallet and credit cards in it, NBC 6 reported.

He would have gotten away with too, if it weren’t for that meddling dog…poop.

NBC 6 reported Carroll ran away and was found by police nearby. One way they were able to connect him with the robbery was because a brown stain on his shirt that matched poop from the victim’s dog.

Carroll faces charges including armed battery and armed robbery.