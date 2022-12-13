ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A senior dog who was missing for seven years is heading home to her real family for Christmas.

On Saturday, Orange County Animal Services shared the story of a dog named Jazzy, who was abandoned in a hotel room in early December.

“She had a bad case of arthritis, but was extremely sweet and gentle and allowed us to care for her as best we could,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “We knew in her condition she’d be hard to find a home for. People line up outside our doors for puppies and small dogs; seniors always get overlooked and ignored.”

However, Jazzy’s rescuers soon found out she was microchipped, which led them to discover her actual owners were a family that lived in Texas.

(Credit: Orange County Animal Services)

(Credit: Orange County Animal Services)

(Credit: Orange County Animal Services)

“When we called them, we gave them the surprise of a lifetime,” the organization said. “You see, Jazzy was 12 years old, and she had been five years old when she had gotten spooked by fireworks and run away.”

So after seven years of searching, Jazzy’s owner, Kerry, hopped on a plane to Florida to get his dog back.

“It was a tearful reunion, and it was incredible to watch Jazzy come to life at her owner’s voice,” the organization said. “Kerry was overjoyed and regaled us with stories about her. And Jazzy couldn’t take her eyes off him. She licked his hand again and again and inched her body as close as she could to him.

“After all those years, her heart still remembered, and was finally whole.”