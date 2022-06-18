A “Beware of Alligators” sign stands at the edge of a beach in Daphne, AL, USA, on Nov. 16, 2020. (Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A dog in Florida was attacked by an alligator, dragged into the water and eaten earlier this month.

Wildlife officials say Joshua Wells was playing with his unleashed dog near water at a popular park in Tallahassee on June 6 when the alligator snatched his dog.

Wells says he grabbed the alligator and cuffed its legs, but realized that was dangerous. Wildlife officials later trapped two alligators in the area — one that was 9 feet, 2 inches and another that was 6 feet, 6 inches.

A trapper found the dog’s body floating below the surface of the water in the same area where the larger alligator was caught.