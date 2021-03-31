Dog dies after being dumped on side of Florida road; reward offered

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida is offering a reward in the case of a dog found dumped in a ditch on a rural road near Espanola in Flagler County. The dog later died.

The dog was emaciated with her ribs showing, anemic and her body was covered in bites that had become infected.

A passerby discovered the animal Sunday morning and took her to Flagler Animal Hospital.

Authorities with the Flagler Humane Society and Sheriff’s Office are investigating this as a case of animal abuse and neglect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1000, and you can remain anonymous.