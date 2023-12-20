TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade police believe a dog may have killed a man inside his home Tuesday night.

Around 7:07 p.m., investigators responded to the man’s home after his friend found him dead in the garage. Police found the victim on the floor with multiple dog bite wounds.

NBC affiliate WTVJ identified the man as 29-year-old Alexander Andres Torres. They learned that the friend went to check in on him after he was concerned when he hadn’t heard from Torres in several days. According to the family, Torres lived alone and had a disability.

“I know the dog because sometimes the dog is leaving and I try help the dog to the house,” the victim’s neighbor told WTVJ. “Incredible. I can’t believe it. It’s a big dog but I never saw something wrong with the dog.”

Crews with the Miami-Dade Animal Services Department removed the terrier mix from the home and is in their care, WTVJ said.

It is still unclear when this attack exactly happened and how long the body was in the garage. Police believe his death was caused by the dog attack but the official cause will need to be determined by the medical examiner.

This is an ongoing investigation.