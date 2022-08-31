TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have your medical marijuana use card – the Department of Health has created new rules when it comes to daily dose amounts and supply limits.

“Prior to this it was between the doctor and the patient and the doctor will decide what is an appropriate dosing regimen,” said Dr. David Berger, owner of Wholistic ReLeaf.

Dr. Berger is questioning the new rules. As of Monday, the state says those who are prescribed marijuana with an edible prescription will now be limited to retain a 70-day supply. For marijuana in smokable form, the limit is set to a 35-day supply.

“For one route of administration it could be 190mg per day and 95 or could be 195 or 200 or 350 and there’s no rhyme or reason,” Dr. Berger said.

The new rule limits daily dosages, in addition to supply limits for THC amounts. Dr. Berger is calling on the state to explain why this rule went into effect on Monday.

“If we’re supposed to be partners with a patient, the state and trying to implement a successful program, I don’t understand why they’re putting these additional restrictions on it and I don’t really see the purpose of it.”

Doctors can request an exception for patients they believe need more than the current limit.