Do you have the winning ticket? FANTASY 5 lotto ticket worth $89K set to expire

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A FANTASY 5 top prize-winning ticket worth over $89,000 has yet to be claimed.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning numbers for the ticket, which were drawn on March 14, 2021, are as follows:

4 – 5 – 8 – 25 – 30

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Publix, located at 8842 West State Road 84 in Davie, Florida.

The deadline to claim the prize is Sept. 10 at midnight.

FANTASY 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order. If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.

