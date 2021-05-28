Do you have the winning ticket? FANTASY 5 lotto ticket worth $65K set to expire

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A FANTASY 5 top prize-winning ticket worth over $65,000 has yet to be claimed.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning numbers for the ticket, which were drawn on June 10, 2020, are as follows:

08 – 17 – 26 – 33 – 34

The winning ticket was sold at Eddy Supermarket, located at 5424 West 20th Avenue in Hialeah.

The deadline to claim the prize is June 5 at midnight.

FANTASY 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order. If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.

