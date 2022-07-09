BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people spent time this weekend below the waves for a music festival off the Florida Keys listening to The Beatle’s “Yellow Submarine,” the theme to “The Little Mermaid and other ocean-themed songs.

Divers and snorkelers, many dressed as mermaids or sea creatures, participated in the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival on Saturday.

The songs were played through waterproof speakers dangling from boats floating above the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The festival took place at Looe Key Reef about six miles (10 kilometers) from Big Pine Key. The event at the continental United State’s only living coral barrier reef raised awareness about reef protection.