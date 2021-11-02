‘Diving into jail’: Video shows suspect jump off Florida bridge after chase, crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A chase came to a dramatic end in Lee County on Saturday after the suspect crashed a stolen van and jumped off a bridge.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released video taken from their helicopter which shows Bryan Gray, 34, speeding away from officers on the Edison Bridge. After swerving and crashing into a retaining barrier, Gray gets out of the van and jumps off the bridge, right into the Caloosahatchee River.

Deputies established a perimeter and were able to get Gray out of the water. Then he was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

“Diving into jail,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “While he may not have earned a gold medal for his high dive, Gray did find himself in hot water when he earned pending charges of Grand Theft Auto and Fleeing and Eluding.”

