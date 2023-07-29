TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The diver who was struck on Wednesday by a Miami police boat near Boca Chita Key has been identified as the husband of a former Obama administration member.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, 39-year-old James Ramsay Covey was identified as the victim who was injured in the crash.

James is the husband of Francesca Lopez Covey, the former Public Engagement Liaison in the Obama administration.

WTVJ reported that the Miami-Dade Police Department’s boat engine hit Covey when they were leaving a safety stop.

He was airlifted to a nearby hospital with a laceration to his right heel, his right arm and his buttocks, according to the report.

His current condition is unknown.