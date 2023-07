TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A diver was hospitalized after a Miami-Dade Police Department boat hit them on Wednesday off the shore of Boca Chita Key, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unclear.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said it is an active investigation.

