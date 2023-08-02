KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing while diving near Key West.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, the Coast Guard asked boaters to keep an eye out for Thomas Faulkenberry, 44.

Faulkenberry was last seen diving in the area of the Vandenburg shipwreck, which is located about seven miles south of Key West International Airport. The site is a popular spot for divers and has been transformed into an artificial reef.

According to the Coast Guard, Faulkenberry was last seen wearing black diving gear and black fins. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call USCG Sector Key West at (305) 282-8727.