Dispute over security light led to shooting that left 2 Florida neighbors dead, deputies believe

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Two neighbors in Lake County are dead following a shooting Monday, deputies say.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a shooting in Paisley around 12:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, deputies found 59-year-old Timothy Patch dead in his driveway.

When they visited the home next door, deputies say they say they found the alleged shooter, 55-year-old Eric Hilderbrandt, also dead. Hilderbrandt was sitting in a chair and deputies believe he shot himself.

The initial investigation revealed Patch and Hilderbrandt had a long-standing dispute since October.

The series of arguments between the two was allegedly over a security light Patch had on his home that was too bright and shining into the bedroom of Hilderbrandt’s home.

The dispute got so intense, investigators believe that’s what led up to the shooting Monday.