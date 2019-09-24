Disney’s US theme parks are going vegan

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, part of the Orlando area in Fla. Orlando had 75 million visitors last year as the theme park mecca continued to be the most visited destination in the United States, tourism officials said Thursday, May 9, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(CNN/WFLA) – Disney is joining other companies in taking advantage of the plant-based food craze.

The company says its U.S. theme parks are going vegan.

Every menu at the park, including those at Disney-branded hotel restaurants, will feature meatless options.

More than 400 vegan dishes will be added at Disney World in Florida by early October, followed by California’s Disneyland in Spring 2020.

Disney will add a green leaf logo to the menus to help people spot the new additions.

Paris and Hong Kong Disney parks have plant-based options as well, but only the U.S. locations will have a vegan option for every menu.

LATEST STORIES: