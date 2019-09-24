(CNN/WFLA) – Disney is joining other companies in taking advantage of the plant-based food craze.
The company says its U.S. theme parks are going vegan.
Every menu at the park, including those at Disney-branded hotel restaurants, will feature meatless options.
More than 400 vegan dishes will be added at Disney World in Florida by early October, followed by California’s Disneyland in Spring 2020.
Disney will add a green leaf logo to the menus to help people spot the new additions.
Paris and Hong Kong Disney parks have plant-based options as well, but only the U.S. locations will have a vegan option for every menu.
LATEST STORIES:
- Doctor accused of performing abortion on wrong woman
- Mariah Carey announces ‘Merry Christmas’ 25th Anniversary re-release
- Pasco man punches fellow assisted-living resident for taking too long in bathroom, deputies say
- Disney’s US theme parks are going vegan
- Teacher carries student with Spina Bifida during field trip so she doesn’t miss out