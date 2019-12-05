Disney’s new Star Wars ride showing wait times into this evening

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) —Video from outside Disney’s new Star Wars ride show massive crowds and Disney is reporting that guests can expect to wait until this evening.

Guests who got up early Thursday to check out the highly anticipated “Rise of the Resistance” ride at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios were allowed inside more than an hour early.



Aerial video from the park showed that lines of people had formed by 6:30 a.m. The ride was scheduled to debut at 8 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:



