Disney’s Magic Kingdom offering new photo experience

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – Disney’s Magic Kingdom is introducing a new photo experience that will allow guests to capture extra special moments in the park.

It’s called, “Capture Your Moment.”

Park officials say this experience lets guests book extra time with a photo-pass photographer for a personalized photo session during regular park hours at Magic Kingdom, all in view of Cinderella Castle.

Photo sessions last up to 20 minutes and cost about $50.

These sessions start on February 10.

