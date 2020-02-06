Disney’s Magic Kingdom offering new photo experience

Live Now
Strong thunderstorms expected overnight with cold front

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations. Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – Disney’s Magic Kingdom is introducing a new photo experience that will allow guests to capture extra special moments in the park.

It’s called, “Capture Your Moment.”

Park officials say this experience lets guests book extra time with a photo-pass photographer for a personalized photo session during regular park hours at Magic Kingdom, all in view of Cinderella Castle.

Photo sessions last up to 20 minutes and cost about $50.

These sessions start on February 10.

