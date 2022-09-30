TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have opened for certain guests following Hurricane Ian on Friday.

Despite reports of damage throughout Universal Orlando and flooding throughout the city, a phased reopening of portions of the destination for hotel guests only began Friday.

According to the theme park’s Twitter account, more information will be available on its website and social media regarding park hours as conditions allow. Halloween Horror Nights was anticipated to reopen as well, though no update had been given as of Friday morning.

Universal Orlando kept resorts open during the storm after closing its parks Tuesday.

Disney World also resumed operations in a phased approach on Friday, including at Disney Springs. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is also scheduled to go on, though it is sold out.

The resort kept certain hotels open for guests during the storm.

More information regarding Disney World, including partially-used multi-day tickets, can be found online.