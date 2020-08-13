Disney World ticket is just $49 a day for Florida residents

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida residents can scoop up a magical deal thanks to Walt Disney World.
With the Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket, Floridians can visit Disney World for as low as $49 a day when purchasing a 4-day ticket for $195 plus tax.
The ticket is valid from July 22, 2020 and Nov. 20 as well as Nov. 29 and Dec. 18.
The 2-day ticket option costs $65 a day for a total of $130 plus tax. This level of ticket is valid for use between July 22 and Sept. 30.
The third ticket option is a 3-day ticket for $58 a day for a total of $174 plus tax. Floridians who purchase this ticket can visit a park between July 22 and Nov. 20 as well as Nov. 29 and Dec. 18.
The tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days within the specified time period for each level of ticket.
To visit Disney World, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park are required for each person ages 3 and up.
