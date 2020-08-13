Disney World ticket is just $49 a day for Florida residents

FILE – In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A new television show about the residents and caretakers at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is being produced by National Geographic and will start streaming in the fall of 2020 on the Disney+. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida residents can scoop up a magical deal thanks to Walt Disney World.

With the Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket, Floridians can visit Disney World for as low as $49 a day when purchasing a 4-day ticket for $195 plus tax.

The ticket is valid from July 22, 2020 and Nov. 20 as well as Nov. 29 and Dec. 18.

The 2-day ticket option costs $65 a day for a total of $130 plus tax. This level of ticket is valid for use between July 22 and Sept. 30.

The third ticket option is a 3-day ticket for $58 a day for a total of $174 plus tax. Floridians who purchase this ticket can visit a park between July 22 and Nov. 20 as well as Nov. 29 and Dec. 18.

The tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days within the specified time period for each level of ticket.

To visit Disney World, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park are required for each person ages 3 and up.

For more information click here.