Disney World ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – An alert Walt Disney World ticket booker was able to help a Pennsylvania woman who called pretending to buy theme park tickets but was really trying to get away from her abusive boyfriend.

According to a report from the Northern York County Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania, a Disney employee called 911 and said she had a woman on the line who she believed needed help.

The Disney employee told police she sensed something was wrong because she heard the woman yelling “get off me” and “get away from me” at someone while they were on the phone together on Jan. 9.

The Disney employee then started asking the woman yes or no questions. She asked if the woman was actually calling to book a trip, to which the woman replied “no.”

“She then asked (the woman) if she needed law enforcement to her home and she stated ‘yes,’” the report said.

The Disney employee also asked the woman if someone was hurting her, and the woman said “yes.”

Police arrived at the home and found that the woman and her boyfriend had been arguing.

The woman told police that she and 38-year-old Wayne Shiflett had been arguing about him getting a “real job” instead of selling fire extinguishers.

The woman told police that Shifflett had choked her, and that she was afraid she going to die.

Shiflett was arrested and charged with strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and simple assault.