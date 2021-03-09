Disney World sells out as spring breakers plan Florida vacations

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Walt Disney World in Orlando has completely sold out of tickets to all four theme parks next week as Spring Break begins for much of the country.
According to Disney’s reservation system, tickets are unavailable from Saturday, March 13 through Friday, March 19.
The reservation system was created when Disney reopened last year to manage guest capacity during the pandemic.
The parks are currently operating at a 35% capacity with COVID-19 safety measures like mandatory masks, temperature checks, and social distancing, remaining in place
All four Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park are open. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park remains closed at this time.