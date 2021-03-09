Disney World sells out as spring breakers plan Florida vacations

Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2020. Disney reopened two Florida parks, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, Saturday, with limited capacity and safety protocols in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Walt Disney World in Orlando has completely sold out of tickets to all four theme parks next week as Spring Break begins for much of the country.

According to Disney’s reservation system, tickets are unavailable from Saturday, March 13 through Friday, March 19.

The reservation system was created when Disney reopened last year to manage guest capacity during the pandemic.

The parks are currently operating at a 35% capacity with COVID-19 safety measures like mandatory masks, temperature checks, and social distancing, remaining in place

All four Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park are open. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park remains closed at this time.