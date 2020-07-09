Live Now
Disney World resuming 2020 park ticket sales, hotel bookings Thursday

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Walt Disney World)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Walt Disney World announced they will be resuming ticket sales for their theme parks and hotels starting on Thursday.

Previously, Disney said they put 2020’s ticket sales on pause to help those who already had tickets and annual pass holders plan visits with the new theme park reservation system.

Starting Thursday, guests will be once again able to purchase new tickets and make hotel bookings for 2020. Guests will also have to use the new Park Pass system that Walt Disney World made to help manage attendance while reopening during the pandemic.

According to Disney’s official blog page, tickets and hotel bookings may be released at different times throughout the day. Guests will be sent to virtual waiting rooms to manage the high volume of people looking to make plans.

Guests will need a valid admission and a reservation to enter each park.

Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are slated to open July 11, while Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT will open on July 15.

