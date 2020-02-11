Disney World raises prices on annual passes

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck each filed police reports this month, Dec. 2019, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists. The woman inside the Mickey Mouse costume went to the hospital with neck injuries caused by a grandmother patting the character’s head, while the employees wearing the Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck costumes were groped by tourists, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—Walt Disney World has raised the cost of some of its annual passes, according to the park’s website.

Disney World annual pass prices:

  • Platinum Plus – stays $999 for Florida residents, but is up from $1219 to $1295 for non-Florida residents.
  • Platinum – stays $899 for Florida residents, but is up from $1119 to $1195 for non-Florida residents.
  • Gold – $719 – was $699
  • Silver – $539 – was $519
  • Weekday Select: $369 – was $349
  • Epcot After 4 Pass: $319 – was $304

Disney last raised the price of most of its annual passes in June 2019.

See more information on annual pass pricing on Disney’s website.

