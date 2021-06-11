Disney World now only requiring masks on park transportation

(Photo by Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walt Disney World in Florida will lift its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated guests on June 15, the resort announced Friday,

Vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World will not be required to wear face coverings except on Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails and Disney Skyline

“We expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations,” the resort said on their website, though Disney noted they will not ask guests for proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Disney moved to drop its mandate after nearby theme park Universal Orlando Resort had already dropped its indoor mandate in May

Walt Disney World had already lifted its outdoor mask mandate earlier in May, but still required masks indoors and on all attractions, even those that are outdoors.

