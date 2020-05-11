Disney World now accepting hotel reservations for July 1 or later

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney officials said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, that the iconic Cinderella Castle would be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. Work on the castle will last through the summer. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although it’s still unclear when the park will reopen, Disney World says it will start accepting hotel reservations for July or later.

According to Disney’s website, guests can now make reservations for arrivals on July 1 and later. Previously, Disney World had stopped accepting reservations before June 1.

Disney World parks and resort hotels closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. A reopening date has yet to be announced.

Guests interested in canceling or modifying their existing reservations or making a new reservation should click here.

