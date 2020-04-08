Disney World may take temperatures at the gate when parks reopen

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Once American Disney amusement parks reopen, you may have to get your temperature taken at the security checkpoint.

Disney executive Bob Iger spoke about the new normal for the amusement parks in an interview with Barron’s Magazine.

Iger said temperature screenings are a possibility in order to meet health guidelines and make visitors feel safe.

Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California have been closed during the pandemic. Parts of Shanghai Disney Resort have reopened and is already implementing new guidelines regarding health and safety.

According to the company, every guest at Shanghai will have to go through a temperature screening, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing while in shops, lines, and restaurants.

