Disney World fans waiting hours to buy Figment popcorn bucket

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – Long lines at Disney’s EPCOT stretched for hours and they weren’t for a ride.

Visitors are posting on social media saying they are waiting nearly seven hours in line to get a limited-edition popcorn bucket!

The bucket is shaped like Figment, the purple dragon and is filled with rainbow-colored popcorn.

The limited-edition bucket was released as part of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

According to WDWNT, the popcorn bucket is $25 with some re-sellers listing it on eBay for over $125.