Disney World delays reopening of Polynesian Village Resort until 2021

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has delayed the reopened of its Polynesian Village Resort until 2021, according to the Disney website.

A specific date is not listed on the website, but Disney says the resort will open “summer 2021.”

The theme park giant noted on its website the reopening date for Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation resort had been “revised.”

“Future reopening dates are subject to change and guests’ reservations could still be modified to other Disney Resort hotels if needed,” a statement on the website reads.

Disney World reopened in July after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

