Disney World debuts first ride featuring Mickey Mouse

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: WESH 2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. was built on the shoulders of Mickey Mouse, so it may come as a surprise that there never has been a theme park attraction based on the lovable rodent.

That’s about to change with the debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride on Wednesday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

The ride gives visitors the impression that they are watching a cartoon featuring Mickey and Minnie come to life as the Disney characters look for the perfect place for a romantic picnic and then end up on a train ride on the “Runnamuck Railroad.”

The ride features trackless vehicles, multiple dimensional sets and projections on multiple planes, as well as animatronic figures and theatrical effects.

“We’ve taken our whole grab bag of theatrical tricks and blended them together so seamlessly you won’t be able to tell what’s what,” said Kevin Rafferty, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering. “There is more happening in each and every scene than you could possibly have time to see in just one experience.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County"

Jon Cooper on "intriguing" game between the Bruins and the Lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Cooper on "intriguing" game between the Bruins and the Lightning"

Jon Cooper on future playoff picture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Cooper on future playoff picture"

Third presumptive positive case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third presumptive positive case"

Sister of Tampa Bay coronavirus patient tests positive for virus, roommate being monitored, governor says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister of Tampa Bay coronavirus patient tests positive for virus, roommate being monitored, governor says"

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19"

TPA ups cleaning procedures amid traveler with coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "TPA ups cleaning procedures amid traveler with coronavirus"

Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat"

Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa"

Stroll into the city of love at Dali Museum's 'Midnight in Paris'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stroll into the city of love at Dali Museum's 'Midnight in Paris'"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss