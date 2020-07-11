Disney World changing ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ virtual queue

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World is changing the way park guests reserve a slot to ride “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” in Hollywood Studios.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, those with park reservations will still be using the virtual queue in the “My Disney Experience” app, but there is no need to arrive early to the park to check in.

Through the app, guests will have an opportunity at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to request to join the virtual queue.

Guests reserve a time slot, then go about the park’s other attractions as they wait.

Disney World notes that joining the virtual queue does not guarantee the ability to ride “Rise of the Resistance.”