Disney World announces new after-hours Halloween event at Magic Kingdom

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, 2020, guests will experience fall décor on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The fall season will bring special Halloween-themed food and drinks, merchandise and character cavalcades to Magic Kingdom Park. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Halloween will be back at Walt Disney World this year with a brand new “after-hours” event at Magic Kingdom.

The “Disney After Hours BOO BASH” is described as a “frightfully fun event” that will feature Halloween-themed processions throughout the park, candy stops, character sightings, music, decorations and more. The event was announced Friday by the Disney Parks Blog to celebrate being halfway to Halloween.

“The moon looms large overhead, casting Cinderella Castle in a spectral glow,” Disney describes on its website. “The gates close, the clock strikes and boys and ghouls come out to play.”

“BOO BASH” ticketholders will be able to get into Magic Kingdom as early as 7 p.m. without needing a day park ticket or a Disney Park Pass reservation. According to the Disney Parks Blog, After Hours events are open to a limited number of guests and offer low wait times at several Magic Kingdom attractions.

The “After Hours BOO BASH” will run 9 p.m. to midnight on select nights from Aug. 10 through Oct. 31. Tickets will go on sale next month.

Guests of all ages will be allowed to dress in costume, according to the blog, but only kids 14 or younger can wear costume masks. All “BOO BASH” guests will be required to wear an approved face covering.