ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Walt Disney World employee allegedly admitted to recording hundreds of videos of female guests’ underwear, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, was arrested on March 31 after a witnessed accused him of taking a video up a guest’s dress. According to a report from NBC affiliate WESH, Vega admitted to taking approximately 500 upskirt videos during six-years of employment at the Disney parks.

Vega told police he worked at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge area. He allegedly recorded visitors as they shopped at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

An arrest report obtained by WESH stated Vega told police he took the videos for sexual gratification. He also said similar content is difficult to find online.

Vega was booked into the Orange County Jail on March 31 and charged with video voyeurism. He was released on bond on April 2, according to WESH.

When asked for comment, a Disney spokesperson told WESH that Vega does not work for the Walt Disney Company.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Vega is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.