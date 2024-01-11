Video above: Hillsborough state attorney ousted by DeSantis won’t seek reelection

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A court’s recent decision in favor of suspended state attorney Andrew Warren should help Disney win its case against Gov. Ron DeSantis over whether or not the company’s First Amendment rights were violated, the company said Thursday in a court filing.

Disney cited the Eleventh Circuit Court’s decision that said a district court was wrong in concluding that a portion of DeSantis’ justifications for suspending Warren “were in fact prohibited retaliation for protected political speech.”

Disney claims that those same First Amendment values are at stake in its lawsuit against the governor.

Disney has accused DeSantis of retaliation over the company speaking out against what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. DeSantis and Republican legislators took over the district Disney had controlled for more than five decades and installed five board members loyal to the governor.

In his January ruling in Warren’s lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle agreed with Warren’s contention that the advocacy statements were protected by the First Amendment but that DeSantis would likely have suspended him anyway for other reasons.

The 11th Circuit vacated that decision and instructed Hinkle to hold further proceedings in which DeSantis would have to show that the suspension was based on issues with Warren’s actual performance and policies in office, not just his political advocacy.

“The First Amendment prevents DeSantis from identifying a reform prosecutor and then suspending him to garner political benefit,” Circuit Judge Jill Pryor wrote in the 59-page ruling. “The First Amendment protects his signing the transgender care and abortion statements.”

The ruling adds that “neither statement referred to a specific Florida law. To the contrary, the statements, which addressed national audiences, contained language inapplicable to Florida.”

Warren’s suspension was the first one made by the Republican governor involving Democratic elected state attorneys. Last year, DeSantis suspended Monique Worrell, who was the state attorney for the Orlando area. Worrell is challenging the decision before the Florida Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.