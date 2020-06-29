Disney to let some passholders in for preview ahead of reopening

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the parking lot at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is closed in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Splash Mountain ride at Disney parks in California and Florida is being recast. Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, “Song of the South,” which many view as racist. Instead, the revamped ride will be inspired by the 2009 Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog,” which has an African-American female lead. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Disney will be allowing some passholders into two of their parks for a special preview ahead of reopening to the public.

Passholders were sent an email on Monday to register for the event, which is now full. The event, which was open to every tier of passholder, gave the option of visiting Magic Kingdom or Animal Kingdom on July 9 or 10.

Capacity to the event was limited and reservations were given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The email remained passholders that face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and up, and cast members.

Disney will have temperature checks at select locations.

Disney will hold a phased reopening for the public starting with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11. Hollywood Studios and Epcot will open to guests on July 15.

Guests will need a reservation to visit the theme parks. All reservations for the phased reopening days have been booked.