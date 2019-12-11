Disney suing Florida business for copyright infringement

WINDERMERE, Fla. (WESH) —Disney Enterprises and Lucasfilm are suing a Winter Garden business after accusing it of infringing on its copyrights.

The lawsuit involves Mouseprint Media LLC, also known as DisGear.

The Better Business Bureau lists an address at this shopping center in Windermere.

The 22-page lawsuit filed by Disney Enterprises and Lucasfilm Entertainment contends that Mouseprint Media is selling merchandise copying Disney logos, designs, and products.

The lawsuit cites several examples, starting with the logo for the company itself.

According to the suit, Mouseprint filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office but was denied based on the confusing similarity.

The suit also cites multiple products on the company’s website and compares it to Disney-affiliated merchandise, such as a pirate Mickey Mouse, Darth Vader of Star Wars, Tinkerbell, and Goofy.

Disney said it sent the company two cease and desist letters this year, in March and October, before filing the lawsuit. According to the Better Business Bureau, Mouseprint Media launched in February 2014.

The lawsuit cites Disney and Lucasfilm seeking unspecified damages. WESH 2 News reached out to Mouseprint Media by phone and emailed the company’s customer service account, and has yet to hear back.

LATEST STORIES: