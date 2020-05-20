Disney Springs: What final reopening preps are being made, what will be open

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – As Walt Disney World shops and restaurants prepare to open at its entertainment complex later Wednesday, final preps are being made and a warning has been issued about the dangers of coronavirus advising guests that they voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.
In one of the two garages where guests at Disney Springs will be allowed to park, a special entrance has been set up. All guests over the age of three will be required to wear a facemask and have their temperature taken. It must be 100.4 degrees or lower to be admitted.
Signs, with unusually strong wording for Disney, remind guests they are voluntarily assuming all risks associated with possible exposure to COVID-19, including severe illness or death.
But like only Disney can, guests are greeted upon entry by cast members displaying their signature enthusiasm.
A total of 44 shops and restaurants will open inside Disney Springs on Wednesday, but three that are owned by Disney will not open until May 27.
Throughout the Springs there are social distancing markers for lines, hand-washing stations, directional signals on pathways and constant reminders to keep your face mask on.
As for how many people will be allowed in, Disney will only say it’s following government guidelines for capacity. It does say that when the orange and lime garages are full, they will stop admitting guests.
It remains to be seen how many people will return to Disney at this point.
Below is a list of the stores open starting May 20:
- 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck
- Anthropologie
- The Art Corner by Artistic Talent Group
- Basin
- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza
- The BOATHOUSE®
- Chapel Hats
- Chicken Guy!
- Columbia Sportswear
- Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers
- Earl of Sandwich®
- Edward Beiner Purveyor of Fine Eyewear
- Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC
- Free People
- Frontera Cocina
- Happy Hound
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company®
- Lucky Brand
- Luxury of Time by Diamonds International
- Pandora® Jewelry
- Paradiso 37 Entertainment
- Pelé Soccer
- Planet Hollywood
- The Polite Pig
- Pop Gallery
- Ron Jon Surf Shop®
- Royally Yours by Arribas Brothers
- Sanuk
- Savannah Bee Company
- Sosa Family Cigars
- STK Orlando
- Sugarboo & Co.
- Sunshine Churros at Disney Springs Marketplace
- Sunshine Churros at Disney Springs West Side
- T-REX™
- UGG®
- UNIQLO
- UNOde50
- Volcom
- Vera Bradley
- Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill
- Wine Bar George – A Restaurant & Bar
- YeSake Kiosk
- ZARA
