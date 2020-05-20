Disney Springs: What final reopening preps are being made, what will be open

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – As Walt Disney World shops and restaurants prepare to open at its entertainment complex later Wednesday, final preps are being made and a warning has been issued about the dangers of coronavirus advising guests that they voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

In one of the two garages where guests at Disney Springs will be allowed to park, a special entrance has been set up. All guests over the age of three will be required to wear a facemask and have their temperature taken. It must be 100.4 degrees or lower to be admitted.

Signs, with unusually strong wording for Disney, remind guests they are voluntarily assuming all risks associated with possible exposure to COVID-19, including severe illness or death.

But like only Disney can, guests are greeted upon entry by cast members displaying their signature enthusiasm.

A total of 44 shops and restaurants will open inside Disney Springs on Wednesday, but three that are owned by Disney will not open until May 27.

Throughout the Springs there are social distancing markers for lines, hand-washing stations, directional signals on pathways and constant reminders to keep your face mask on.

As for how many people will be allowed in, Disney will only say it’s following government guidelines for capacity. It does say that when the orange and lime garages are full, they will stop admitting guests.

It remains to be seen how many people will return to Disney at this point.

Below is a list of the stores open starting May 20:

4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck

Anthropologie

The Art Corner by Artistic Talent Group

Basin

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

The BOATHOUSE®

Chapel Hats

Chicken Guy!

Columbia Sportswear

Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers

Earl of Sandwich®

Edward Beiner Purveyor of Fine Eyewear

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC

Free People

Frontera Cocina

Happy Hound

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company®

Lucky Brand

Luxury of Time by Diamonds International

Pandora® Jewelry

Paradiso 37 Entertainment

Pelé Soccer

Planet Hollywood

The Polite Pig

Pop Gallery

Ron Jon Surf Shop®

Royally Yours by Arribas Brothers

Sanuk

Savannah Bee Company

Sosa Family Cigars

STK Orlando

Sugarboo & Co.

Sunshine Churros at Disney Springs Marketplace

Sunshine Churros at Disney Springs West Side

T-REX™

UGG®

UNIQLO

UNOde50

Volcom

Vera Bradley

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

Wine Bar George – A Restaurant & Bar

YeSake Kiosk

ZARA

