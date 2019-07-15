Disney Skyliner gondolas opening date announced

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Disney announced Monday that it plans to open its new gondola transportation system at the end of September.

“On Sept. 29, 2019, Disney Skyliner gondolas will take flight and officially begin transporting guests around Walt Disney World Resort,” a tweet from Disney said.

The gondola system, named Skyliner, will connect Hollywood Studios and Epcot to Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and a proposed vacation club property called Disney’s Riviera Resort.

The gondolas have images featuring characters from Mickey to Tigger and even a scene depicted in the Haunted Mansion.