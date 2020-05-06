Disney shares new safety plans for reopening parks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – As Disney announced their plans to reopen their Shanghai parks, Disney’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel gave an update on what you can expect once its other parks, resorts and stores reopen.

The company is looking into phased reopening at all locations, whether it be a gradual reopening or partial for certain areas.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 38,002 cases and 1,539 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

That could include retail and dining opening before the theme parks.

Hymel said Disney is working to manage guest density and social distancing with, not just restaurants and hotels, but queues and ride vehicles. The measure will likely include guest capacity that matches state and federal guidelines to keep visitors and employees safe.

Disney is also looking into virtual queues for Disney World and Disneyland with the help of their app.

Like most businesses, Disney plans to increase their cleaning and figure out where the high-traffic areas in locations are.

As for screening and prevention of the spread of coronavirus, Hymel said they will follow the guidance from the government and the medical community when it comes to enhanced screening. That includes measures such as face coverings. Disney has already added extra hand sanitizer and hand washing stations at resorts.

Cast members will recieve new training and reinforcement when Disney locations get closer to reopening.

“Given the constantly changing global health environment, these practices may evolve as we consider the latest guidance, but we will share more information with you as we look towards reopening,” Hymel said. “We’re looking forward to welcoming all of you back to our Disney parks, resorts and stores.”

