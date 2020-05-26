Disney, SeaWorld to present reopening plans to Orange County Wednesday

Breaking News
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Officials from Walt Disney World will present plans for reopening Disney’s Central Florida theme parks to Orange County’s economic recovery task force on Wednesday.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said during a news conference Tuesday that Disney and SeaWorld are slated to make presentations about reopening during the 10 a.m. meeting.

Demings said two health officials with the county were at the theme parks on Tuesday conducting inspections.

If the task force approves the reopening plan presented by Disney, it will go to the mayor, and once he signs off on the plan he will send an endorsement letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

