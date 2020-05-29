Disney, SeaWorld receive state’s approval for reopening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has officially approved Walt Disney World’s and SeaWorld’s reopening plans.

In DBPR’s approval Friday, the department stated that both Walt Disney World and SeaWorld have “established the necessary plans for the safe operation of its theme park properties upon reopening.”

SeaWorld would reopen June 10 and Walt Disney World Resort’s theme parks would reopen starting July 11.

Under Disney’s plan, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would open July 11. Epcot and Hollywood Studios would open July 15.

“I am pleased to announce that I have received word from Halsey Beshears, Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, that Walt Disney World Resort and Sea World have received approval of their re-opening plans,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

This news comes just two days after both parks presented their plans to Orange County’s economic recovery task force.

In terms of other theme parks across the state, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay will all reopen to the public on June 5 with some hotel guests getting early access starting June 3.

LEGOLAND Florida will be reopening on June 1.

However, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island have yet to announce a reopening date for both parks. They provided the following statement to News Channel 8 today.

“We are following the CDC guidelines and the advice of outside medical consultants to prepare to reopen Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island safely. We have developed a range of precautions and safety measures all of which are designed to provide our employees and guests a safe, healthy, and clean environment. We will be submitting our plan to the Governor and hope to make official announcements regarding Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island soon.“

LATEST STORIES: