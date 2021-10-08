Disney reveals pricing, more details about Disney Genie and Lightning Lane

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Disney revealed on Friday pricing and more information about the replacement for its iconic FastPass program at its domestic theme parks and revealed more details about Disney Genie, a free personalized itinerary tool that will help guests spend less time waiting in line.

Disney announced earlier this year the iconic FastPass and MaxPass programs at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will be retired and replaced with “Lightning Lane.”

Disney confirmed Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane will officially launch at Walt Disney World on Oct. 19 and at Disneyland later this year.

Guests will be able to purchase Disney Genie+ for a flat fee of $15 at Walt Disney World and $20 at Disneyland Resort to gain access to shortened wait times using a new Lightning Lane on most attractions, including Haunted Mansion and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Credit: Disney

At Walt Disney World, guests will be able to select the next available Lightning Lane return time when using Genie+. When purchasing an Individual Lightning Lane, they will be able to choose from a list of available times throughout the day.

Guests will only be able to use the Lightning Lane once per attraction per day.

The Lightning Lane Individual Attractions at Walt Disney World will be:

Magic Kingdom: Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

EPCOT: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Hollywood Studios: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Animal Kingdom

Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Genie+ also includes exclusive “AR filters” at Walt Disney World and Photopass downloads at Disneyland Resort.

While Genie+ will give guests access to the expedited Lightning Lane and a reduced wait for most attractions, it won’t include every attraction. Other “highly demanded” attractions, including Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Space Mountain at Walt Disney World, will be available exclusively as “individual attraction selections.”

Those attractions will be separate Lightning Lane purchases priced from $7 to $15 per person per ride, Disney said Wednesday. Disney said those prices are subject to change and could fluctuate based on the day. Disney published a full list of Genie+ attractions and Lightning Lane attractions on its website.

Credit: Disney

Genie+ is similar to MaxPass, a service previously offered at Disneyland Resort where guests could book FastPass times on mobile devices. Using the previous system at Disneyland, guests could obtain paper FastPass at each attraction. MaxPass, which launched in 2017, introduced the ability for guests to reserve FastPass times without obtaining a paper ticket and offered convenience of scheduling attractions in the Disneyland app.

According to Disney, all attractions will continue to offer a traditional standby queue or, in some instances, a virtual queue.

Disney Genie is a free tool available to guests at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort that will help guests build a plan by optimizing their day based on projected wait times and available attractions.

“Disney Genie listens to the preferences that guests share with us to help design their best day and deliver an experience that’s made just for them,” Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Product, said in a statement earlier this year. “Pairing incredible technology with more than 60 years of expertise about how our guests visit the parks, Disney Genie will personalize their Disney day, allowing guests to spend less time planning and waiting and more time doing the things they love.”

Guests can select their favorite attractions or characters, and Genie will “map out an entire day” while updating “your plan, so you can go with the flow as the day changes,” Disney said in a news release.