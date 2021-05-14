Disney resorts offering $79 rooms for teachers and first responders

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck each filed police reports this month, Dec. 2019, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists. The woman inside the Mickey Mouse costume went to the hospital with neck injuries caused by a grandmother patting the character’s head, while the employees wearing the Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck costumes were groped by tourists, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels in Walt Disney World Resort is recognizing educators and first responders by offering them discounted hotel rates.

Hotels such as B Resort & Spa, Double Tree Suites by Hilton, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn, and Wyndham Garden Inn Lake Buena Vista are all giving teachers and first responders exclusive room deals starting at $79 per night.

The deal is available to book now through July 10 for travel between now and July 14 of this year.

In addition, guests will receive a “Passport to Savings” booklet which features discounts and specials from Disney Springs establishments, and advance tee times and discounts at all Walt Disney World golf courses. Resort fees, taxes, gratuities, and daily parking, if applicable, are not included in the above rates.

Both a Theme Park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system and valid admission for the same Park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Reservations are limited and subject to availability.

For more visit the Disney Springs Hotels website.