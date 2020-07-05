Disney puts college program on hold due to COVID-19

(WESH) – Disney says it’s putting its popular Disney College Program on hold until further notice.
It was already suspended back in March.
The Disney program Twitter account released a letter to those who were enrolled in the fall. The letter read, in part, “we made the difficult decision to continue to suspend the Disney College Program until further notice. We also regretfully need to advise you that our offer of employment to you is withdrawn.”
Previously paid fees will be refunded.
