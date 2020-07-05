Disney puts college program on hold due to COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Florida's new law requiring parental consent before a minor can have an abortion will disproportionately harm vulnerable girls, including minorities and lower-income girls, according to a spokesperson for a pro-abortion rights group.

Sunday morning on 8 On Your Side's weekly political show Battleground Florida, Amy Weintraub of Progress Florida said more than 90% of Florida teenagers already involve their parents when they are seeking abortion care.