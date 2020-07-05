Disney puts college program on hold due to COVID-19

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney officials said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, that the iconic Cinderella Castle would be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. Work on the castle will last through the summer. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(WESH) – Disney says it’s putting its popular Disney College Program on hold until further notice.

It was already suspended back in March.

The Disney program Twitter account released a letter to those who were enrolled in the fall. The letter read, in part, “we made the difficult decision to continue to suspend the Disney College Program until further notice. We also regretfully need to advise you that our offer of employment to you is withdrawn.”

Previously paid fees will be refunded.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss