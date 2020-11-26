Disney plans to lay off another 4,000 workers

FILE – In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A new television show about the residents and caretakers at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is being produced by National Geographic and will start streaming in the fall of 2020 on the Disney+. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) —In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Disney revealed that it plans to lay off another 4,000 employees by March 2021.

According to the new SEC filing, Disney is set to lay off a total of 32,000 employees by March of next year. That’s 4,000 more employees then they first reported would be laid off back in September.

The additional layoffs will impact people who work within the Parks, Experiences and Products segment.

Most of the layoffs will be people who work at the theme parks in Central Florida and at Disneyland in California.

All 12 of Disney’s parks in North America, Asia and Europe were closed between March and May.

While Disney has since reopened theme parks in Shanghai and Florida, its flagship park in California will remain shut at least until the end of 2020.

Disneyland Paris was forced to close again late last month when France imposed a second nationwide lockdown.

