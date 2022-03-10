Disney pausing all business in Russia

A cheaper ad-supported Disney+ subscription option is scheduled to arrive sometime “in late 2022,” according to Disney. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Walt Disney Company is pausing all of its business in Russia in light of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Disney spokesperson.

Disney had previously paused all theatrical releases in Russia, but now the company says that it will be pausing “content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.”

The Disney spokesperson added that the company’s Russia-based employees will remain employed.

Disney joins a long list of media and entertainment companies choosing to pause or exit the country since its invasion including Netflix and TikTok.